this would happen in July, a month of concerts in Brazil

Attention, fans of Taylor Swift! On the show, she would make out in Denmark on the 1st of July, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus. In the same month, the united states has to show, is marked in Brazil, which casts doubt on the future of the event. The concert in Denmark is the first to “fall off” the calendar, the tour of nov the album, “Lover On Always”.

On the 25th of march,the production Team, it Is Fun to have issued a press release stating that the two shows, for Taylor, in Brazil, have been confirmed up to second order. They are scheduled for the 18th and 19th of July at the Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, being able to get to 45 thousand people per day.

The program is Taylor-Swift-begin the tour on the 20th day of June, in the country of Belgium. So far, the singer has not commented on the delay – as they have done with so many other artists, most likely in the hope that the situation will improve by then.

The reason for the only show in Denmark, have been cancelled up to now, it is simple to do. Taylor was the headliner on the line-up for a festival, Roskilde, and the organizers of the event decided to cancel it all. That is, it was a decision of a third party. The live shows themselves, to the singer, which is the case of São Paulo, are still in the country.

“We are devastated. Although temêssemos that this was going to happen, and we hope by now that you would not end up like that. However, the risk of infection with the virus, the COVID-19 is a very large city, and on this account it is the most important one,” says the CEO of the film festival, Signe Lopdrup.