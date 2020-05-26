Video of raven and helps him to cross the road to avoid being run over if it goes viral

Most recently, a scene from the animal kingdom, it went viral on social media and was even compared to the humans that pull the ear from a friend when they are doing the right thing for you.
This is a video in which a raven, who helps him to cross the road to avoid being run over. The recording was posted on Twitter.
Check it out:
The he pushes a hedgehog to cross the road, so it doesn’t die.
Not all heroes wear capes 😭pic.twitter.com/uEoFmSya4Q
— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 24, 2020
