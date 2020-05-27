After receiving complaints of bullying, Taylor Swift cancels an appearance in the Grammy awards

In the denunciations of the ex-president, Grammy award, as stated in the last week, and it really is impacting on the industry. Deborah Dugan it was removed from the post of the president of the The Recording Academyinstitution responsible for the award, a little over 5 months now, after having played it, even, she was the first woman in that position. The withdrawal came just three weeks after she had sent an e-mail to the human resources sector of the Recording Academy, which are attached to a procedure, 46 pages, that points to several irregularities and crimes of the leadership “has historically be dominated by men.

In spite of a long history with cases of sexual harassment, date rape, and racism, to award the following scheduled to take place on Sunday (26th) in the evening. And a few artists have expressed. Taylor Swift it was one of them. She would make a surprise appearance to sing “The Man”, has announced that it will no longer be present. The information is to be of the Variety.

Taylor would sing his “song of women”, and thought that it would make no sense in the face of the allegations against the officers of the prize pool. To this day, no other artist, he gave up perform on this edition of the Grammy awards. The programme will include Others Eilish, Lizzo, Days Great, Rt Lovatoto , among other.

