After the video is humorous, Lady Gaga releases the filter in the Instagram for the “Rain On Me” – Lsusports

On the evening of Tuesday (the 26th), the winners of the BBB20, Thelma Assis– organized live, on your profile page. However, not everything turned out as expected, and most of the time, the doctor was the victim of racism, such as the Luanda Vieirathat was in the account.

Talking about about racism and structural point of view, their love scenes had to stop, to live after the white people began to make attacks on both in the comments, with such comments, in fact, can not and should not be reproduced.

Luanda, he wondered if their love scenes, in any time of reality tv, was afraid to make walls for their color. Before I answer the question, I again asked for a license:

“I would like to ask to the people who are watching us for speaking out against the racist comments. We’re here to talking about racism and structural point of view, and yet there are people who have the courage to put racist comments in a live, such as ours.”said Thelminha.

While Thelma was doing a live, talking about Racism is a Structural profile of a few people, and white, bravely stood in the back. More clearly, you are being racist. We need to go back to those profiles, and flagging all of them without a second thought. THELMA IS WORTHY OF RESPECT pic.twitter.com/Gsh0nXgqk7 — By Jonas Di Andrade (@jonasdiandrade) May 27, 2020

A few minutes after the attack, the tag of “THELMA and DESERVES RESPECT,” he was already at the top of the trending topics on Twitter. In the social network, many users revolted with the attitude of the profession.

With this, at the end of the live, Thelma has released a statement thanking his fans for their support. See the following:

It’s sad to think that, in the year 2020, we will still need to be reporting on the events as gory as this one.