All Games to draw users in with content, and listen to live music

If there is a little bit of time, all of the games and the partnership suffered from the paradigm that is supposed to contribute to the social withdrawal of its users, or the responsibility for the aggressive behavior, the pandemic of the Covid-19 and accelerated in a process that came to maturity in the industry, and the acceptance of the ecosystem, the gamer is in Brazil. With the majority of the population in quarantine, it is not just the number of players has grown, reaching more than 90 million, but also there has been an increase in opportunities and point-of-contact with the other profiles to the public.

As well as the extent to which the lives, from artists such as Ivete Sangalo, or Sandy & Jr. on social media channels such as YouTube, Instagram, and media outlets such as Globo and Record TV’s, games, and Free Fire, Fortnite, and Avakin Life also they have served as a platform for the broadcast of the concert in the game by attracting fans of names such as DJ P, and the band’s roots and of the national Haikaiss, for example.

The show of american rapper Travis Scott, and in April, it marked a watershed moment for the movement of the intersection of video games and the culture of pop. The singer has won an avatar on Fortnite, and it made for a live performance on a tour from the 23rd to the 25th of April, in-game from Epic Games. What was the result? More than 45 million views with a peak of 12 million in the site. Just as a point of comparison, the world record holder for access to the site is in a live-on-YouTube this is a broadcast made by the singer, Linda Thomas, in April, which amounted to a little more than 3 million people, while at the same time.

To Bernard Mendez, the game specialist of the agency is Cheil, a growing number of games that position themselves as social networks, exchange and interaction, in addition to the game itself. “The Fortnite was always in this vein. The chat feature is a way to socialize. Now, with the establishment of the Party at Royale entertainment, this is just one more step to introduce the game to a social platform, where the audience comes to entertain, and not to play the game, but in order to share experiences, to take advantage of the shows. The expert draws attention to a venue that hasn’t been turned on in the game, implying that Fortnite will work with any other artists anytime soon.

In brazil, a similar project has been done by the Free, Fire, to the Garena. On the last day of the 3rd of may, and the DJ Alok held a live concert in a joint project with the world, and the game is over. In addition to the opening of the broadcast, a song created for the world of the play in November, 2019 at the latest, the artist was also wearing a replica of the attire your character in the game uses. Fernando Mazza, chief operating officer of Garena, Brazil, and the company’s goal is to create the experience that works for the players in the market.

It’s no coincidence that there have already been developed in Brazil, for example, the actions of in-game items, and special clothing to customize their characters and unique bonuses for the dates, themes and people. “All of the games, as well as the music, and they have a lot to offer. With P, we were able to stream the live by Free the Fire. This experience has been very nice to show that it is possible to merge the two worlds,” he says.

Experience the blend of pop culture have already been made. During the world cup, the Free to-Fire, the rapper Mano Brown e MC Jottapê of the series is the same in the Series, they had a song created for the fans of the game. The song was a big hit, and shortly after it was released with a music video, which featured the participation of a streamer-Free Fire.

Last week it was the turn of the Avakin Life to stream a live performance from the band, Haikaiss. The project, in partnership with the Sound of the Free, has had over 2.5 million hits during the show, which is now available on the platform for at least 72 hours.

Business

With the forecast of the global revenues of US$ 1.05 billion in 2020, according to consulting firm Newzoo, the market is blown wide open following a heated, even with the pandemic. Especially with the potential of the lives, which should yield revenues of US$ 19.9 million), only with streaming, the big brands have had the opportunities of the new format and content.

According to Dana White, director of business development for the agency, ABCM, specializing in video games, with the streaming platforms have turned on a switch in strategy for the brand during the quaretena. “This is the terrain explored by the industry of video games and eSports for years. They already have the solid models and the ‘produtizados’, and then in the corner of the adjustment’s lower”.

It is worth noting that the use of streaming of video games on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, Gaming has had an increase of 10% in the host state. It’s no coincidence that influence and the new producers of content are emerging in these spaces. UFC fighter Anderson Silva is, for example, launched its own channel to stream from Twitch on the last day of the 7th of may. The athlete will be broadcasting the matches live on the game Call of Duty: black direct of your home, in addition to answering questions from his fans.To Leanne Valentine’s day, head of video games and eSports in the world, and the moment it asks for innovation and break-of-concepts, and patterns, allowing for ideas and supplies cross-platform.

The community gamer a few years ago already accounts for more than one-third of the population. Universe is huge, with most of the young, connected and engaged, which is growing at a rapid pace. What has changed is the exposure out in the community, and demystifying preconceptions and showing off his power and versatility. The marriage of video games, with the competition of video games (eSports) and, for the mainstream, it is here to stay”.

Recently, the world has also promoted the tournament in Football-at-Home, bringing together the players of the brazilian teams such as Gabigol, is known, in a virtual competition, and streams on the SporTV. According to Valentine, the close proximity to some of the largest publishers in the world, has enabled the development of responsive initiatives to respond to the many restrictions, so that we can bring the entertainment and fun, and also to encourage people to stay at home.”

But the live broadcasts are not limited to, the content of entertainment. Brazil has also experienced the pandemic in the live-streaming, with a focus on education and training in the scenario of a gamer. The one who leads the movement is in the Live Arena, which is in partnership with the At, have done broadcasts of courses, free e-LEARNING of a pro-player in League of Legends, the creator of the content, among other things. One who explains all the details, it’s Rodrigo Rivelino, in the Live Arena.

“In the period of the pandemic, and we believe that the content is free of charge, could increase interest in our courses to make them more accessible to the public to test it, and also on the website. In the scenario, the game still has a lot to be worked on and developed further, with respect to the environment of the game, the competitions,” he says.

“A lot of business opportunities also will arise in the ecosystem, the gamer, as is the case with all great movements, social and cultural in nature. The trend is to emerge, each and every time, more events, contents, platforms and activations, sports arenas and places of experiences,” she adds.