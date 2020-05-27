Angelina Jolie reveals that her two daughters have gone through surgery – and More

Angelina Jolie with their children (left to right) Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox Photo: Reuters / Phil McCarten

The actress Angelina Jolie he revealed that two of his daughters they passed by surgery most recently, and one of them is made in the proceedings in a regular manner. She addressed the issue in an article published in the journal of The teamon Sunday, the 8th, International Women’s day.

In it she tells of the love and care that exists between the daughters, who had the ability to easily stop them, and put the other first, and feel the joy of helping another”. The text was written, while Angelina was still in the hospital due to a surgery for one of her daughters.

So it is the natural tendency of girls to take care of the others, it ends up being abused, and it is expected that they will take care of the other. “It will be expected from the woman that she is [a criança] to be able to give, care, and sacrifice,” says the actress, noting that this is a negative aspect must be avoided, and that the capacity to care is highly valued, thus avoiding that it be seen as something that is normal or expected.

“It is expected that a woman give it, take care of and sacrifice themselves. The girls are often conditioned to think that they are only good when they serve it to others, and is selfish, or wrong, if you ever focus on your own needs and desires”, wrote the actress.

Angelina revealed that her eldest daughter, Zahara, who is 15, has gone through surgery, frequently recurring, in the past couple of months, but it did not reveal the reason why. It is also said that one of the younger girls had surgery on the hip, but did not specify where it would be.

The the magazine Peoplehowever, he revealed that Shiloh, of the age of 13, he was photographed walking with two canes, and the journal has confirmed that she has performed a hip replacement surgery. In addition to this, the magazine has come to interview with a member of the staff of the hospital where the surgery was done, they reported it, Angelina has been brought up to the side of the [as filhas]of slumber, in the ward, the pediatric”.

*The intern is under the supervision of Charlise’s Moral