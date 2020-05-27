As Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber crashed the Billboard Hot 100





Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber crashed with the "Stuck With U in the new update of the Billboard Hot 100. The single for the foundation, which was on the 1st place in the last week, it appears out of the Top 10 this week. "Stuck With a U-shaped figure-13th placeis losing 12 positions and since the shutdown of the United States of america. How did that come about? First, the explanation is simple: the fans of Justin bieber and Ariana teamed up for the week of the release in the way of the stream and purchase digital copies. The combination of the two fandons secured first the mass is 108 thousand downloads and 28.1 million streams in the United States. The fans have dismissed it quickly, "Stuck With U" It has not been maintained. The next week, fans of Ariana Grande were found to be more interested in the "Rain On Me" – the partnership of her with Lady Gaga. The anticipation for the launch made it to the public to overcome the fast Stuck With the U-shaped. As proof of this, is that it he fell from the 4th to the 10th position in the ranking of the streaming video in the United States (stop Streaming of Songs from the Album). On the Digital Songs chart, a list that shows the songs that are most downloaded in the country, the decline was even greater, from the 1st to the 11th.

At the time of closure of this issue, “Stuck With U” appears on the 17th place in the ranking of downloads from the iTunes in the United States. In addition to this, the music has been in a steady fall in the list of the most listened to in the country, Spotify, and he went down to the 21st spot in the most recent update of the Top 50.

To top it off, “Stuck With U ‘ is still massive on radio. The album entered the Top 30 in the United States up to the present, although it may come to grow up. In the new update, the stop on the Radio Songs chart, “Stuck With U” rose from 33 to 31. But in the usa radio following by playing a lot more, “Intentions”, the lead single from the album is “Changes” by Justin Bieber: it has risen from 7th to 6th place in the most recent update of the rankings, reaching a new peak.

"Stuck With U" is a charity

The proceeds of the streams and the sales of the music of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber will be donated to the Foundation for First Responders to Children. The goal is to fund scholarships for children of employees, health technicians, emergency medical, emergency medical personnel, law enforcement officers and fire fighters who are on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic in the coronavirus.