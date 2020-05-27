As indicated in one of three categories, Taylor Swift (don’t want to go in the event of, say, Tv

Even though it has been nominated in three categories, singer Taylor Swift should not appear at the Grammy awards, the award most important part of the song, according to the Tv’s to CNN, and e!. The event will be held today from 22h (Brasília time), in Los Angeles, california, in the United States.

Taylor has been nominated in the categories for song of the year for the Lover, the better the performance of the ground-pop, why-You-need-to-calm-down, and the best pop album chart, also known as the Lover. In the latter, for example, it is competing with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande.

The reason for the lack of it, but it is not yet clear, said the Tv. According to E!, the singer came to the program with a performance of surprise to one of the most popular to the year 2020.

This week, Taylor took part in the event for the release of his documentary on Netflix, the Mass of the American, at the Sundance Film festival.

On the 10th day of the 62nd edition of the event, the president of the Recording Academy, which is responsible for the Grammy awards, with Deborah Dugan, was removed from office after a complaint. At the clinic since August of last year, when he replaced Neil Portnow, the executive has been terminated for misconduct. During the investigation, Harvey Mason, Jr. will take over as interim president.

The identity of a hater and more of the details of the complaint have not been made public. However, an anonymous source told the magazine, However, that the prosecution was motivated by discrimination, along with the other of sexual harassment against a member of the board.

The other possibility is addressed by the magazine was, in fact, the report is part of a maneuver to block the change in the academy, and defended by Debra, which raised questions about the expenditure too great, and the size of the board.