As Kevin Hart would say that The Rock would rule if it entered into a political

According to a story on the site, the Comic Book Kevin Hart he said that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to dominate completely the political, if he chose to run for office. The actress has been invited to take part in the Beat, with Ari Melber on MSNBC, and was asked to co-star in Jumanji. People have asked about the ambition of Johnson in the past. It is no wonder that it’s the good friend you think he would do a good job wherever he wanted, after all, The Rock has already proven that it has all it takes to be a star in Hollywood, even when people don’t believe in it.

The only thing that can hinder Dwayne Johnson is his own ambition. As Kevin Hart would put it, “If he ever wanted to get into politics, I don’t think it will be two-fold. He would do anything for you – or, I would not change it for anything… you know, When you look at what we’ve seen… anything is possible.”

.@KevinHart4real tells @AriMelber if The Rock ever ran for office, he would give it his all or not to give in to anything at all.” pic.twitter.com/Uk8y6LEPru On The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC (@TheBeatWithAri) May 22, 2020

Ever since that terrible car crash in the past year, Hart has a new outlook on life. At the beginning of this year, he said all that remained the same: “Essentially, what you realize is that you are not in control. It does not matter how much you think you’re in control, you are not in control, and at the end of the day, you could end up expensive. You know, when God speaks you have to listen to it. I swear, that’s the life, it’s kind of funny because of some of the most crazy that happen to you end up being the things you most will need. If this is the case, I honestly feel that God has basically told me to sit down. You know, when you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you don’t get to see all of the things that you want to see it.”

“After my accident, I can see things in a different way. I look at life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I am thankful for my family, for my family and friends. I am thankful for the people who just walk in with me, and that you were with me, because you were there by my side. To my fans, and be grateful for all your love and support. So don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not a promise. More importantly, I am grateful and thankful to God. I am thankful for in life. I am thankful for just still being here, on the path of being a higher self and a better. Looking forward to an amazing year 2020.”

Comments