“Be a voice”, he asks Millie Bobby Brown, in a speech to anti-bullying

Last Wednesday, the 20th, Millie Bobby Brownas the youngest ambassador for UNICEF, she participated in the world Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York, in the United States. The actress, who represents the United Nations children’s fund, he spoke of having suffered from bullying as a child and how important it is to not be silent in the face of situations of that kind.

“I know what it’s like to feel vulnerable. In high school, I suffered bullying by a group of students. I can feel it without help. The school should be a safe place,” said Millie, who is now 15 years oldage at which boys and girls begin to experience body changes are very visible, which, so often, they become a reason of laughter every Sunday.

“Today, the young people of my age are facing the challenges that 30 years ago they were hard to predict,” said the actress, who plays the character Game in the series Stranger Thingsof the Series. She said that she is proud to give voice to the many girls around the world who are hungry for solutions to current problems, such as bullying, lack of access to and the right to education, mental health, attempted suicide, and climate change. “It is a voice. Don’t let all the things that are not being reported,” he asked, and encouraged Millie.

The player David Beckham, the 44-year-old father-of-Brooklyn -, 22 -, Production, 17th Cross, 14th, and Harper, 8, is also represented in the UNICEF event. In September, the united nations has conducted a survey of teenagers in 30 countries, and more than one-third of them reported being victims of bullying, including online, known as cyberbullying. In Brazil, 37 per cent of the respondents reported having been the victim of cyber-bullying. Social networks have been pointed out as the online space that most occur in cases of violence among young people in the Country, which identified Facebook as the main one. In addition to this, 36% of brazilian adolescents have reported to have been absent from school after having been bullied on the internet in class, making Brazil the country with the highest percentage on this question in the survey“ reported to a survey published on the website of the child rights.