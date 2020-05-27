Bella Thorne is criticised after making your make-up the controversy of Halloween

This week Bella Thorne he was involved in a new controversy. It all started a few days ago, when she shared it on her Instagram with a picture that showed the face is very bruisedup and bleeding. In the caption she explained that it was just a make-up for Halloween. Maaas…. lots of people don’t like the game, and accused him of “glamour” has become a serious problem, as the issue of violence against women.

In the comments, many fans have said that they were very much afraid when they saw the pictures, and there was more peace of mind after you find out that this was the make-up. For many others, the followers, Bella, was oblivious, and ~out there~ with to the choose.

Among the messages left on the post were: “it Seems like domestic violence to me”, “does This trivialize the abuse in the home”, “You can’t use it as a make-up for Halloween. This is not just a fantasy, Why is that? I think that sounds like so much with the physical abuse. You are crossing a fine line here,” and, “do You think this is a joke? Having fun pretending to be a woman is assaulted? Are you serious?”

For now, the actress has not appeared on the list. What do you think of the story?



