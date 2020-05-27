Born the son of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez

The winner of the Oscar Halle Berry has given birth to a baby boy, was reported in the Sunday press service of the actress.

This is the second child for Berry, the first fruit of her relationship with French actor, Olivier Martinez.

“Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez welcomed their son yesterday,” he said to the AFP that his spokesperson, Meredith O’sullivan Wasson, without giving further details.

Berry and Martinez, both 47, married in July, according to reports from People magazine. They first met in 2010 while filming the movie, “the oil slick”.

Berry has been married twice and have a five year old daughter, Nahla, with ex-canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

A source at the hospital confirmed to People magazine on Saturday night that “He did not come out of the close of the Summer,” and “Nahla visited her brother, just in the morning of this Sunday.

Since the separation, Berry and Aubry have been embroiled in disputes for custody of the child.

In November 2012, during a visit from Aubry, to his daughter, and he and the two fought in front of the house in the show. Aubry was injured and he had a black eye.

Berry was the first actress in the black to be awarded the academy award for best actress in 2002 for the film “The Last Supper”, which has Billy Bob Thornton and Heath Ledger. His most recent film is the thriller of the police “Emergency phone Call”.



