Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is reportedly “doing well” in quarantine.

“Brad and Angie are doing a lot better since the rules of custody have been developed. They have gone so far,” said a source at the site.

The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, turned 14 this 27th day of may, and was planning a big party, with all the brethren, in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus.

“Shiloh, this is close to that of its parent. All of the children are anxious about the anniversary of the Shiloh, and they plan to celebrate with a birthday cake.”

