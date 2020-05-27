Brad Pitt apologizes to Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband and wife is loving

To all the fans who root for a reconciliation, so it looks off in the distance. However, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston seem to be closer together than in the past few years, when the star was married to Angelina Jolie.

Entertainment Tonight, and began to tell us that Brad Pitt is “sober now and in a place that’s very different compared to where I was at the wedding with the ex-Friends. In addition to this, it’s a guy in our it has worked a lot on himself.”

With this, it would have appeared the apology for the facts of what happened in the relationship that the two of them. “He has apologized for many of the problems of their relationship. It really feels responsible for them, and this has changed the relationship between the two of you today. They kept on going,” says the website.

See also: