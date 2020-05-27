Brand name: luxury decorate the shop windows with a sign of hope, in a pandemic

Once you choose the artist Luckylefthand in order to decorate the facade of a shop in the city, such as a way to bring hope in the midst of the pandemic, Louis Vuitton has invited its employees and their children, to decorate their shop windows in the world.

Called “The Rainbow Project”, the initiative set out a number of versions of the rainbow, which is described by the brand as a symbol of hope and the beginning of a new adventure.

Madrid, Paris, Milan, Rome, and Frankfurt are among the cities that are participating in the action, and in the shop-windows, decorated by decals or paintings with digital animation.