By preventing the networks from the waste of food Apeel to US $ 250 million from the Singapore government, Oprah, and Katy Perry

© Instagram / Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga – The Singer’s ‘Firework’

The waste of food, and the effect of the chain of the global food supply brought on by the pandemic, the COVID-19 have won the headlines all over the world, and for a small startup company, based in the coastal city of Santa Barbara has announced a US $ 250 million in financing to provide you with a solution.

A company called Apeel Sciences, and for the past eight years, has gone from a humble startup company, which was launched with a $ 100,000 grant from the bill & melinda Gates Foundation for a giant company and a global worth of more than US $ 1 billion and has attracted supporters from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perryas well as the major multinational investors such as the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore.

What attracts you to these financiers, and the fabulously famous to invest in technology, which is the Apeel, has developed, what promises to keep your food fresh for longer periods of time on store shelves, which in turn prevents waste as well as (somewhat counter intuitively) it encourages shoppers to buy more vegetables.

At least this is the case of James Rogers, founder and ceo of Apeel Sciences is in the last eight years. The company had a turnover of approximately US $ 360 million in total funding, and has attracted investors such as Upfront Ventures, S2G Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and the Powerplant Venture.

The system [de alimentos] he is taxed in addition to your limit”it , says Rogers. “We see our work in a Apeel to build up in the digestive system and supports weight of over two billion people in the world”.

Rogers and started to work on the technology that would become the core of the Apeel on while I was in the phd program at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The very first manifestation of the entrepreneur to come to the laboratory, and Lawrence Livermore, where he has been working as an intern.

Driving through acres of farmland in California, Rogers found that the problem is with the network, the supply of food is not necessarily the ability to produce enough food to eat, but a lot of the food is spoiled and wasted, between the place where it is grown, and where it is needed. to be given out.

In the past, farmers had used pesticides to prevent diseases and pests that could kill the crops and the methods of preservation, such as plastic one-time use or treatment of chemicals, which contained the seeds of the other environmental disaster.

“We’ve run out of shortcut keysit , says Rogers. “The plastic one has had its day, and in this connection they have had their day.” For Him, this is the time of technology, conservative in the Apeel to have their day.

With all the money in the coffers of the Apeel, mr. Rogers said that the company would expand its operations and to work with the large-scale agricultural enterprises and farmers in Africa, Latin America, Central and South America. “In order to maintain the 52-weeks-of-supply at the shelves, and we have operations in the northern and southern hemispheres”said mr. Rogers.

For all of the high aims of the company, the company is working with a wide range of relatively small products, avocados, asparagus, lemons, and limes. Even so, the sound and the sight of Him – it’s much more widely available. “We’re going to pick up that orange, you know, and teach it to the cucumber, so you don’t have to be shrink-wrapped in plasticit , says Rogers. “When you reduce this waste, and there is a ton of economic value, which is to be released”.

At the moment, the way in which business function is to persuade the retailers, on the whole, the economic value is waiting to be unlocked.

In practice, once a company agrees to experiment with the technology of Apeel, will install the systems for the treatment of the company at the end of the supply chain, where all of his supplies from the plant, arrive to be sent out to a variety of locations, according to Rogers.

A single run of the Apeel you can handle a 10,000 lbs of food at a time, ” said Rogers. So far this year, with the Apeel is on the way to the handle 20 million pieces of fruit, their coverings, the company said.

At Apeel Sciences is now working with the food retailers in the united states and in Europe. On the average, to the stores that you use the Apeel has suffered a 50% reduction in shrinkage, an increase of 5% to 10% in sales dollars and incremental growth of 10% in sales dollars, when sold in conjunction with marketing campaigns in the retail stores, the company said.

“Food waste is a tax on an invisible tax on everyone who participates in the food system. The elimination of global food waste could free up $ 2.6 billion dollars a year, which will allow us to enhance the ecosystem’s food producers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, consumers and our planet, he said. Rogers, in a statement. “Together, we’re spending time on the side of the industry in order to help them cope with the crisis of food waste and the challenges it poses for companies in the food.

Share It FIRST:

TW.

FL