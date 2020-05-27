Cara Delevingne tells shade to Justin Bieber after a response to the controversy of it in the James Corden: “I Should have eaten the penis of a bull!”

It seems like Cara Delevingne didn’t like anything about this statement from Justin Bieber about her in the programme, James Corden on Thursday (the 20th). At the beginning of the afternoon, the model did a post on the social networks, sending him to a shade, well direct you to the singer!

In the program, Corden, Bieber took part in the painting, “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”, in which we had to respond to the questions of political or eating food, well, disgusting. In the second round, the presenter, had chosen “the penis of the bull,” for if the artist didn’t want to answer the following question: “His wife, Hailey, have friends, famous of which she is very close to that. Sort out who you are and we’re.

Justin had to choose between Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and of course, Cara Delevingne. In spite of the famous names, he is not intimidated, and decided to respond, ranqueando Kendall as their favorite, followed by Gigi, and Cara for the last one.

“I know Kendall, she is a good friend of ours. I’ve never spent a lot of time with Gigi’s Face or. It is not that you don’t like about them is that I have a better…[[the Kendall’s]. I don’t want to eat the penis of a bull!”“explained the musician. It was in this section that the model repostou on her Instagram.

In the post, the Guy that linked the video of Bieber and talking about it with a picture of him in 2012, in which, apparently, looked at her butt as she paraded on the Fashion Show of Victoria’s Secret. That same year, he was one of the attractions of the music. She also added a picture in which the two occur together, making silly faces for the camera.

“Now vs Before. If you don’t have anything against me then why didn’t you say unlock? I love you, Hailey Bieber – he should just have eaten the penis of the bull”wrote Delevingne, with no belly in it. Check it out:

Neither Justin or Hailey, has expressed an opinion on the statement of the model, but Ashley Benson is the girlfriend of her, ” commented emoji crying with laughter. Oops!

It is not possible to know since when did Justin blocks the Guy in, but there’s a good chance it was in June of last year, when the model had a tribute to Hailey, Bieber and her husband, who was defending his manager, Scooter Braun, is friends with Taylor Swift.

“Gentleman”? We hope that you will spend less time supporting the men and more time trying to figure out women, and respect for, their reactions are valid,”she wrote to Hailey before you direct your message to Justin: “As a married man, you should be up to the women rather than tear them down just because you are in great danger. I’m not sure if you understand what it is I’m sorry. This is a question that Taylor is talking about is more than just a picture, and you know it. As you said, you have not spoken to her in years, and that means you definitely do not understand the situation. I take a step back and try to learn from it. We all need to be on at the same time. The end of the story”said the briton.

At that time, fans have speculated that Justin bieber would have deleted the comment from the Guy from your page, but for now, we imagine that it’s just locked… Nice!