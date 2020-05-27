Check out all the films that were shown by the Globe on may 26, 2020

The stars of the Fast and the Furious, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson overcome the programming of the films in the Rede Globo this Wednesday (the 27th). The 14h57Diesel, star Operation Baby Sitter on the side of the Lauren Graham (The Gilmore Girls) in the In the Afternoon session.

In the Special MovieThe Rock stars Baywatch – The S. O. S. Of Malibu. The film, which also includes a Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddariostarts at 22h36.

Wrapping up the schedule of the day The illusion of Lovewith Alyssa Milanoit will be displayed at the 2h29during the Owl. Check out the full synopsis below: