Chris Evans has revealed almost turning down the role of Captain America

Chris Evans was revealed, I nearly lost the chance to be a part of the massive Marvel universe. That’s why he has to refuse invitations to take the test for the role of Captain America a variety of times.

In a chat with the The Hollywood Reporterthe actor has revealed that he started having panic attacks back in 2007, when it was still part of the franchise The Fantastic Four. Later, in 2010, he started to have small attacks on the inside of the sets of the film.

“I’ve got to say, ‘ I’m not sure if this is a business practice that is really right for me, and I don’t know if I’m as healthy as I should’,” he said in the podcast.

The excitement of entering into a contract, which included a new movie, and the certainty that it would be a great success and it was the one that almost made him refuse the role as Captain America.

Chris claims to have declined invitations to test for the current character a number of times, even after the salary increase, the contract is to be reduced to six instead of nine feature films.

Even so, it Kevin Feigepresident of Marvel Studios, and skipped all the tests and presented the paper directly, so, Chris, what made you reconsider after the talk with the voice actor Robert Downey Jr., watched over by the same officer.

“It was the best decision I have ever made and I owe it all to Kevin [Feige] for being so stubborn and stop me from committing a big mistake. Being honest, all of the things that I thought were never to be fulfilled.” Up until now, Chris has participated in 11 movies in the Marvel universe, giving life to Captain America.