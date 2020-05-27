Coronavirus-Brazil has a total of 7 times one of which will say to the government, shows a study by the unheard-of

A study of the Universidade Federal de Pelotas (UFPel) it shows that Brazil can have a total of 7 times, more cases of the coronavirus to the who, the data presented by the Government. The survey, made up of 133 towns and cities in the country, and with the blood of the 25 billion people, showed that the nature of the new coronavirus this is much higher than the one registered by the Ministry of Health. These figures show that the size of the underreporting for which it has been passed on.
The researchers took to the streets in 133 towns of all the regions and collect the blood of 25.025 of people who responded to a questionnaire. In the municipalities visited, comprise 25.6% of the population, or slightly more than 54 million people. According to the data, of about 760 thousand of brazilians are carriers of the coronavirus, or have already caught the disease.
Figures from the Ministry of Health pointed out that, at the time the survey was conducted, slightly more than 100 million brazilians had taken to the disease, which shows that it is only one of 7 cases had been reported by the authorities. Now, with 367 thousand cases confirmed by the authorities, it is expected that they have already crossed the 1.5 million infected people.
“The people who have the coronavirus, and they do not know inadvertently you can transmit it to others. And in doing so, the epidemic will continue to grow at the same rate of concern than has been the case in Brazil.”said the person in charge of the research, and the dean of the UFPel, Pedro Curi Hallal, to the web site of 1 of Rio Grande do Sul.
“As long as the curves on the Brazil, are not the descendents or for as long as the transmission rate of the brazilian it is the world record holder, at the advice of the scientists to the population to stay at home as much as possible, there is no scientific advice, which would justify a relaxation of measures of social distancing at this time “, he said.
The study corroborates the research of the University of São Paulo, just a few weeks ago, and claimed that the actual number of people infected could be in for more than 12 times. Brazil is suffering from the onset of the crisis, with a lack of testing, it did seem that the virus has been “very stable”.
In the city of Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, which was the subject of a video, But Thunberg and asking for help from the international community, and the mayor, Arthur Virgilio Neto, said there is no way to do further testing, and that the “you will count the number of funerals.”
“In Brazil, we have not been able to significantly expand our ability to test. Although a few states have expanded nationally, you have not coordinated initiatives. With that, the numbers are still clearly underreported”, said Fernando a Bozza, head of the Laboratory for critical care Medicine at the National Institute of infectious diseases Evandro Chagas, from Fiocruz, and to The World.
The Brazilian has been at odds with countries such as Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore, who have undertaken economic activities and rapidly, and gradually losing the social. There is a super-testing that has been done, and the “isolation of the vertical” has been done with great success. Without testing, it’s impossible to have that kind of control.