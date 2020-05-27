Coronaviruses requires the child to Angelina Jolie to leave South Korea

The coronavirus has been spreading increasingly more throughout the world, on the recommendation of the commission that all of the people in the house.
This is resulting in the outage work, the shops, the schools, and a number of other things, all in order to avoid clutter.
One of the people affected by these outages, it was Maddox, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie. According to People magazine, a student 18 years of age, returned to the US after college, and the University of Yonsei in South Korea, has cancelled the half-year. Also, according to the website, Maddox would be using the free time to study Korean, Russian, and Spanish. An actress from The Vampire Diaries, replaces Angelina Jolie in the role
In the meantime, he takes the chance to spend time with Angelina and her five brothers and sisters: People, 16 years, Zahara, aged 15; Shiloh, 13 years old, and twins Vivienne and Knox, up to 11 years of age. Angelina has just announced that it will donate$ 1 million to the foundation In the Kid’s Hungry, which is giving away free meals to children who rely on school meals.
