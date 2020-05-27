Demi Lovato-reveals a curious fact about friendship with Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and the Jonas Brothers, at the time of the Disney

All over the world, the only major star of the The Disney Channel you don’t desgrudavam in the late-season ‘Hannah Montana‘, ‘Sunny Between Stars‘, The ‘Wizards of Waverly Placethe ‘ e ‘Jonas LAand one of the members of this ‘small group’ has revealed a very big secret from them.

During an interview on the podcast “In-Bed-With-Nick-and-Megan”, Demi Lovato it revealed, as they were called at the time.

We all grew up together…. We were a small group, that I could not relate to many people, so we ended up all together. We called it ‘Disney’s High‘.

The singer also talked a little bit about their relationship and also about some of the decisions that happened within the group.

“When there’s only a handful of people, and you begin to relate to each other. It starts to get to each other, is a friend of the other, fight with each other, separate of each other…. It’s all confusing and dramatic. And this is known as the ‘Disney High’ for you,” said Demi.

Give it all to live a little bit with this little group.