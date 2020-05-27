Demi Lovato vents on the fear of weight gain during the quarantine: “I don’t care”

The pandemic of the coronavirus, and the social effect on the lives of the entire world, and even celebrities. So, if you stay on the inside of the house is affected, your mental health, you may believe that the same has been the case with the famous. Demi Lovato took out about a subject using a live-in with driver Pwell-known in the United States, for his advocacy for the community LGBT. During the chat, the proud owner of the first single “I Love Me”, took out about this for fear of putting on weight while in quarantine and it’s trying to take care of it.

“I would spend it on my quarantine to lose weight in order to give pleasure to the people who insist on commenting on my weight, but I don’t really care about the opinions of the people, and I don’t even want to know what people think of me,” said Demi. The ex-Disney even told me that he spent years trying to lose weight, and now you want to grasp that feeling. “I know how to do it, but it was more important for me to stay in quarantine, with a total weight that bothers me, to make peace with my body, and accepting where they come from, these emotions and why I feel that way. To do all of this, it really made me look at myself, and I’m so happy,” she said.

As it is, it is not news to anyone that Demi Lovato has ever had anorexia, bulimia, and it has always been gordofobia of the me even when I had a body, such as the one of other singers. And the vault, as they are all trapped inside of the home, it is quite normal for us to finish eating and therefore gaining weight. But it doesn’t have to be a problem, right? We are going through a situation that is out of the ordinary, and all the changes our bodies are going to happen no matter what.

Check out the full chat between Demi Lovato and P: