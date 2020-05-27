Double strike | Know about this movie, which stars Will Smith and Margot Robbie

🔊 To listen to

Of the many films to have been kidnapped by the Will Smiththis is one of those that I want to watch it over and over again. This is the kind of movie blows, frames, balconies, very well, hefty leaves me puzzled, and empolgadíssima! In Double Strike there is thrill and excitement. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the film below:

A team of cheaters make a lot of money by giving a series of the ultra-wealthy, and anyone who runs this class, it is Nicky (Will Smith). When you integrate a beautiful young woman in the group, he falls in love with her, and it goes against the rules. Years after the end of their relationship, they meet again, and at the same time discovering the secrets of one another, which involves the universe of the drugs. That is available in the Netflix, Google Play, and YouTube.