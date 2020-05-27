Emma Stone appears recognizable in the footage from the Cruella – She

+



Emma Stone (Photo: FilmMagic)

Have you ever imagined in the form of a 101 Dalmatians without her iconic hair-black and white? It seems that the character of the Emma Stone in the remake of the action film in the walt Disney Cruellathen go to a new line. The actress has recently been photographed filming in London, and the red hair caught the attention, after all, this is the first picture of the villain in the live-action movie.

The film tells the story of a classic villain from Disney’s the before of the the 101 dalmatians. The story will get to spend some time during the 1970s in the united kingdom. Recently, Disney has given fans a sneak peek as to how the Stone will be in the shoes of Cruella de Vil. At the click on of the united states shows up with a new version of the most well-known character. Under the direction of Craig Gillespie (I, Decades), the film is expected to be launched on the 28th of may, 2021, and = it has an all-star cast, including Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry.

Cruella is just one of the many remakes of live-action, Disney. In addition to the ones that were released, including Aladdin , Dumbo and The Lion King , the other releases such as Mulan and Lady and the Tramp , are also planned for the next couple of years.

Here are the clicks, is below.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 01: Emma Stone seen on the set of Disney's new film 'Cruella' outside of the Liberty store on September 01, 2019 at the latest-in London, England. (Photo by J. J. Almasi/GC Images) (Picture: GC Images)

