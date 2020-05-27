Enola Holmes, with Millie Bobby Brown, and Henry Cavill, will be expelled from the Series

The Netflix he confirmed today (21st) that it has acquired the distribution rights of the Enola Holmesand how long that Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), you will experience the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes.

In addition to this, Henry Cavill (The Witcherand Sam Claflin (As I Was to You“) also round out the cast. Cavill will live to his (and the brother of the main character) Sherlock Holmes and the actress Helena Bonham Carter (Fight clubwill be the mother of all cartoon characters.

The shooting had ended in September, and it is possible to buy the Netflix it has been taken account of in the pandemic of the coronavirus, which is preventing a new release could make it into the movie theaters.

The film is based on the books The Enola Holmes Mysteries the author of Nancy Springer and you will be directed to Harry Bradbeer.

Enola Holmes it still has no release date is announced on the streaming service.