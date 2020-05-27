Exitoína · Selena Gomez, mentions the Amazon, Music publishing, mystery, and fans to point to the new a single

The singer has also released a new photo on her Instagram, and it generated expectations of a launch

Selena Gomez came in to your social networks, stoking his fans on Thursday (the 17th), and gave evidence of a new partnership with the Amazon for an alleged new song.

That’s because the singer has posted a picture on her Instagram in which it appears in the black-and-white, in the back of a lace, and with a legend, a mystery.

“Rose-colored glasses all distorted,” he wrote, in Portuguese it would be “rose-colored glasses are distorted”.

Soon after, she posted a picture on his Twitter with the words “Ask, Alexa, follow me”.

This is the name of the virtual assistant, the smart, developed by Amazon, which happened to be the company is that Selena has mentioned it as the Amazon of Music, giving the tracks a partnership that is ahead of us.

++ The film cancelled, by Woody Allen, with Selena Gomez, and Timothée Chalamet are going to debut in Brazil

Of course, fans of the singer have been crazy with the news, and went to Twitter to comment on the one that should have come out with the hashtag #SelenaisBack. Check out the following reactions:

