Find out the relationship status of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston after a viral the Golden Globe award!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have revealed that the status of the relationship after the speech, the viral and the Golden Globe. All the artists in Hollywood have been married for 5 years, and then, after the separation of conflict from africa with Angelina Jolie, the rumors of a reconciliation between the two began circulating in the media. The former couple, who was the darling of the public at the beginning of the year 2000, and denied that the novel is speculated by the international media. According to TMZ, sources close to the actors said that they are not together and you don’t have a romantic relationship. Married, the two of them are avoiding the most, even casual encounters-to avoid the word.

On the inside: this is the reason for the speech from Brad Pitt to be viral!

The award ceremony for the Golden Globe, where the world famous esbanjaram they handled all the fans of the former couple. This is because, in the course of the ceremony, Brad Pitt, made a speech puzzling to take the title of Best Actor in a Supporting role for his performance in “once upon A Time… In Hollywood. “I would like to bring to my mom [à premiação]but I was not able to, because they say that I’m dating every girl who I’m close to. It would be strange,” said the leading man as soon as he took the microphone. The artist played with the boados about their status, in order to explain the absence of his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, in the audience. At the time of the comment in the fun of the camera man in the face to Jennifer Aniston. The actress flashed a smile for the joke, taking it to the fans over the edge.

Jennifer Aniston did not find the actor after the Golden Globe

The Golden Globe for 2020 and was the first of the artists came together after a separation. The last time that they agreed to go on the same as it was in 2002, when they were still married to each other. The former couple and even raised the rumors of a reconciliation, to arrive to the last few minutes of each other. However, according to a source from TMZ, Brad Pitt found Jennifer Aniston in the background. The two did not talk much before the show started, only, they exchanged greetings and kindness.

“She is a good friend of mine’, says the heart-throb of Hollywood

According to the insider, the two are seen together more often because they have a lot of friends in common, and because of this, they end up in the same event. “I’m going to bump into Jen, she’s a good friend of mine. The second meeting is the most important year in the story? It was a joke on ” Friends,” he said to Brad Pitt in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, demystifying the status of the relationship.