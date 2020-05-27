Franchise, Chicago’s on the rise and Manifest in the rope, wire, check the balance of the season. · the News on TV

The season of 2019-2020 series on american TV was just scratched due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus (Covid-19), which has forced cuts of the episodes, and the closing down of the attraction, but it also included historical records of positive, such as those made by the franchise in Chicago. Already in the Manifest, the feeling of the previous year, is still on a tightrope, with his future uncertain.

For both of the three-the drama of the franchise, Chicago Fire, P. D., and the Med shown in Brazil at the Universal TELEVISION) as well as the Manifest (Globoplay) in the network, the show, which gave a differential treatment to them. The first series set in the windy city was renewed for three years (for each one), and a decision is one of pure confidence. As a result, production of the mystery of the flight of the 828 awaits you in the living room of the boarding pass to know if you take off for the third year.

The focus of the show is in Chicago, it is justified by the performance of the series, the sisters in the audience. For the first time, all three were in the top 10 of the season. The Fire the (fire department) ended up in the eighth season, the episode is most watched in all of its history. In the overall ranking, he was at the front of the crowded, This Is Us, nominated for a primetime Emmy, an achievement, also, was nothing new.

The Manifest is on a tightrope, being pulled to each end for the data, the bad, and the good of the audience. The show’s second season suffered from a significant decrease of the public in relation to its 40% of the viewers in the middle for this episode.

It weighs in their favour is the fact that a good part of the audience to see the episodes after they go to air on the show. By 2020, the Manifest is served as a judge on a question: the one that has the highest number of viewers for up to 35 days after the chapter on TELEVISION.

Sarah Snook, in the second season in Succession, a drama for HBO, winner of the Golden Globe awards

A brief look at the ranking of the series seen in the United States to surrender to the re-affirmation of the genre, and infallible in the series, the police officers, who have mastered in the first place: FRANCIS (AXN), followed by the FBI (Universal TV), Blue Bloods (Clarovideo).

The winner of the Golden Globe award for best drama, and Succession was also on the label is the darling of the american media. Gets hard to Hit and with a cast there is a very happy one, for the time being to be the highest-paid in the CHANNELS.

Among the many streams that were released in the last few months, Apple did well with its first two series, being slaughtered by the critics. A month on air, the drama, The Morning Show and gained three Golden Globe nominations, and finished on a high note by tackling controversial issues (such as bullying or sexual harassment in the work environment), anchored by the performances of Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon, the actress with the highest salary per episode of the TV show.

It is worth highlighting that the run-of-You – (Sign), who has overcome the curse of the second season, after his rookie season for the highest bidder, and it has to be renewed. Mr. The Robot (2015-2019, Amazon, ended up as one of the best series of the decade.

Watchmen (HBO) hit the post in the final stretch, and it’s one of my favorite at the daytime Emmy for best mini-series. The drama of Power (the years 2014-2020, with Fox’s Premium) came to an end, leaving behind no less than four series of offspring to carry on his legacy.

Iain Armitage on the third season of the hit comedy, Young, Sheldon, young, Big Bang Theory

Down

The “mother” of The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), to give you that little nudge at the audience, the play’s Young Sheldon slipped off on her own. Your puppy idolized the comedy of a nerd are not the same performance of previous years, with the decline of viewers in the home by 20%.

The comedies have not had a season that good, to say the least. Young, Sheldon’s, in sixth place, was the one and only attraction of its kind in this top 20 series, the most viewed in the United States. The list for hearing, with 100 programs in the most public of american TV, the six works are in the last ten posts.

It was not a good year for the Westworld (HBO) and The Walking Dead (Fox), record the negative of the x factor. In spite of the loss of audience is significant, and the drama of a zombie is still the leader of audience in pay-TV in the US.

Two of the dramas of high-quality premium, have been cancelled by Facebook: Sorry for Your Loss (Elizabeth Olsen), and Limetown (with Jessica Biel). A sign that the social network is going to slow down investment in the series for their movies.

Before you are known for themes of teasing tied up in the storytelling (such as social and political issues), Supergirl (Warner bros.) has tarnished his legacy with that, a cheap trick is in its fifth season, with a queerbaiting (the bait of a lesbian) that it was not anything for the fans. Katy Keene (HBO), young of Riverdale, was a flop as a teen.

