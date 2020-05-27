Future it surpasses the brands of Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Elvis on the Billboard charts

The Future is officially charged with the fourth-highest participation and number six on the Billboard Hot 100 in history, behind only Lil Wayne, the cast of Glee, and Drake.

It is a time to celebrate the Future for what it is: a hitmaker’s certificate, and is a songwriter and ultra talented. The rapper, from Atlanta, is on the heels of the release of the disk-High-Off-Life, standing in first place on the Billboard 200 chart in its first week of release. The album that brought them to the Future of their biggest sales of all time, moving 153.000 units in albums and the like.

It was also a great success for the streaming, and as a result, a select number of songs from the new album, entered the Billboard Hot 100. With the “Life Is Good” while holding his position in the Top 10 of the Future-is dominating the charts right now, with many new winners this week, and even going into the Hall of Fame in the process.

According to the Chart, the Date, the Future has officially been passed over Elvis Presley, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West is on the list of artists with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 at all times. This week, the Future has reached its 110th music stopped, leaving She and Elvis is on par with the one, and Kanye West, all alone, with 107 entries.

Among their new places on the billboard Hot 100 are “Solitaires” with Travis Scott, and “Trillionaire” with Youngboy Never Broke Again), “Trapped-In-The-Sun”, “All Bad,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, a Hard-To-Choose-One” and the” Harlem Shake,” featuring Young Thug .

In spite of the week’s strong Pluto, Lil Uzi Vert, continues to be the artist, the leader of the 2020 entries on the Hot 100 Chart, at 36 positions in a separate document. Congratulations to the Finalists for the album that defines their legacy.