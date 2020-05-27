Globe, the scale of The Rock for the fourth time this year to rock the audience of a prime-time show · News on the TV

Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, will appear on prime-time in the world for the fourth time in a year. The star of three films that were shown in the 2020 with the on-Screen Hot, and he turned out to be a major asset to the station, and it is in the content over gave the audience at his master session at the movies. Now, the effect of the star, will be tested in the Cinema, Particularly as of this Wednesday (the 27th).

The actor who plays the most has won the money in 2019, The Rock does his salary go a long way in addition to movie theaters. In the past week, Rampage: Total Destruction reported by 23.6 points on average in the greater São Paulo, the third feature of the larger world stage of the year at the track. The Rock is also part of the cast of the most watched film of the year 2020 in the TV: Fast & Furious 8, it is noted 24,4 media on the 4th of may.

Johnson also star in the production, which was the best audience on the Screen, Hot on the post-BBB20, at which time the session will air later, and the less-connected tvs –a comedy, A Spy, and a Half-it was with a 19.2 points-on the 23rd of march.

According to Forbes magazine, The Rock had a turnover of US$ 89.4 million (R$ 514,5 million) from 1 June 2018 1 June 2019 at the latest. The runner-up was Chris Hemsworth, the “Thor” with US$ 76,4 million (Us$ 439,8 million).

Baywatch the Movie Special

The Globe shows in the film Baywatch: S. O. S. of Malibu (the fall of 2017) in the Special Movie on this Wednesday (the 27th), the 22h36 (eastern time). In the story, Mitch’s (Dwayne Johnson) is the leader of a team, to save the lives of the elite, and takes great pride in his work.

While you are coaching your brand new and displayed by recruits Matt (Zac Efron), as he uncovers a criminal conspiracy at the site. When the drugs and the suspect, the owner of the resort, threaten to destroy the bay, and the two must put their differences aside and join in on the action.

In the movie, the lifeboat is already gone in the post before, on the 28th day of October, 2019, when he scored for 25.5 points on the world stage. When you consider that for the past seven months, the range of the long to the radio station, only on the night of Monday, The Rock will also appear at the top of the met with a long that will be until now.

They are also in the cast, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, and Pamela Anderson, star of the television series that made a cameo in the film. Watch below to see the trailer for Baywatch: the S. O. S. of Malibu:

