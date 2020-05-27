Halle Berry reveals his worst film, and it isn’t Cat Woman

“I’m sorry for all of you who worked on this film. I kind of knew that the film I made, called the Spiral of Greed, it would not be [bom]… I’m sorry, Amy, who He is. She has been a director,” said Berry.

“I’m not trying to end up with my key, but it she knew that it wouldn’t be the best movie experience for people,” she said on the show.

Today, the Berry, the star of John Wick, The 3: Parabellum, which is now on display at the movie theaters in brazil.

See also:

The actress in the Marvel comics reveals how he was saved by the star of James Bond.