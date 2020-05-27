HBO’s Max will debut in the U.S. with all the 8 movies of Harry Potter

The HBO’s Max it premiered this past Wednesday (the 27th) in the USA with a touch of sweet to the fans In The Harry Potter Seriessince all of the 8 films in the franchise from Warner brothers. starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are available for you to watch on the platform.

The titles are: “Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) And “Harry Potter and the Chamber of secrets” (2002); “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004); “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005); Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007); “Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince” (2009) and “Harry Potter and the Deathly of hallows” – Part 1 (2010) and in Part 2 (2011).

In addition to this, HBO’s Max, you will also have the spin-off “Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of the Grindelwald” in-grid’s official platform, which, according to the company, it has twice the amount of content from HBO, for the same monthly price of$ 14.99. With the arrival of the franchise for the full article soon, on the day of the premiere came as a surprise, because the NBC-Universal-originally signed to a deal with the TV, by the year 2016, which would guarantee digital rights for the Harry Potter films, and the absorption of the content at the walt disney world theme parks, Universal, and therefore, it was thought that the rights acquired by NBCU were to be extended exclusively for a few years.

In January, the director of content at HBO’s Max, ” Kevin Reilly has previously said that it was necessary for the presence of the excess on the railing of the deck, “let’s Say that at some point, you may not have your experience without the ‘Harry Potter’ to be a part of it,” said Reilly at the time.

The new network, streaming comes in to play no favorites, and the leadership of the branch, against the giants, Netflix, and Disney, and also includes a number of other titles, Warner Bros., The Criterion Collection and Studio Ghibli, which also shows off some of his key animation for the first time in the United States. Fans of the DC, also are eagerly anticipating the release of Snyder’s Cut of Justice League of america in 2021, which is under the direction of Zack Snyder, who on Wednesday confirmed that the presence of the final page in the new version.