He May apologize, after a comment that is offensive on Twitter

At the beginning of the night of the 17th (Friday), on the part of the Now United He Maymade a comment on Twitter that was considered xenophobic by many of his followers. I meant to say that I was in the mood of the family and was unable to go because of the coronavirus, the singer tweeted: “Man, I wish I were in Cebu with my family, relaxing on the beach with the white sand as the sun goes down. But no, someone had to bring a bat to the plate.

Comment viralizou, and, after a very troublesome part of the philippines went dark and opened up with a live-in to Instagram to apologize:

He he said: “There has been a misunderstanding on Twitter, and I tweetei something earlier about how much I would love to be in Cebu with my family, and I mentioned something about the soup of the daytime. So I am sorry if I have offended anyone, I didn’t want to be xenophobic. I had numerous tweets telling me that I was xenophobic and that I most definitely am not. I love the chinese, I have many chinese friends so I just wanted to apologize, because a lot of people seem to have been left open. It was never my intention to hurt anyone”

We would like to point out that all cultures should be preserved and respected.

