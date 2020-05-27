Henry Cavill may be the Wolverine in the ‘Captain Marvel comics, 2’, says the portal

There are many that are speculating about the future of the The X-Men. in the The Cinematographic universe of Marvel comicsbut some are off-limits.

The latest rumor propagated by the JustJared he says that, to put it in the fridge for DC Comics as the Superman, Henry Cavill you may be dealing with the Marvel Studios to live for no one other than the The Wolverine.

The character, according to these sources, it would be inserted in to the MCU via the Captain Marvel 2as for the other mutants on the team.

It should be noted that, prior to the Disney buy Foxthe journey of the The Wolverine it has already been completed, in the movie die in the movie Tofrom 2017 at the earliest.

What do you think of the idea?