Here’s how to take in the beauty of Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow

It seems that Brad Pitt has a profile for a girl, after all, Jennifer Aniston, and Gwyneth Paltrow, two of his ex-partner, they have a lot in common.

In addition to the model, and famous actresses, all have the same secret to beauty and well-being: getting a good night’s sleep!

That’s right, go to sleep very well during the night, this is the secret of it, and even said that if you step away from technology, especially mobile phones, when you go to bed, it’s a good place to start.

My only tip is to sleep with my phone at least a metre and a half away from me…. It has helped me out a lot. And I also do a meditation that is quick, before you go to bed, even if it’s just for five minutes. There are also a few yoga postures that I have found very useful in relaxing my mind. But the most important thing is to shut down the electronics, preferably an hour, before turning out the lights,” said Aniston in an interview with Arianna Huffington.

“For me, sleep is very important… I don’t always get a good night’s rest, and when it happens, it looks like it was run over by a truck. At least seven to eight hours of good quality sleep []it, ” said Paltrow, in her book Goop, Clean Beauty.

In addition to the statements of both of them, this tactic has a scientific support, since studies have shown that exposure to blue light from electronic devices while you sleep can disrupt your circadian rhythm (clock of body), causing unusual tiredness and other health problems.

The return of the Friends

Jennifer Aniston has shared on her Instagram a photo of the former to promote the series to Friends. In the caption she confirmed: ‘it Is happening…” and then tagged it with HBO’s Max, and all of the co-stars : @hbomax @courteneycoxofficial @lisakudrow @mleblanc @mattyperry4 @_schwim_.

After a lot of speculation, the cast of Friends, and a new layer of content that serves a daily continental breakfast Max has finally confirmed that they are preparing a special program for the Friends to arrive on the streaming service in the month of may.

A meeting of the Friends, can turn in a 12-part series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and are also the creators of the show, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and came to a financial agreement they can’t refuse to do a reunion long awaited by the fans.

According to the company, the special episode will be filmed soon, in the same studio in Burbank, Calif., where the series was taped.

