Hollywood wants to bring back Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt?

Dsince Brad Pitt split with Angelina Diamondbut, especially in the last few months, and that She Aniston it is touted as the next owner of your heart the actor. The fans cheer for the former couple to give it a new chance at love and it looks like Hollywood is going to help you do just that.

Sources close to the organization of the Golden Globe awards, revealed in the Daily Mail Interview, and Aniston they will be sitting in the seats next to at the awards gala, which take place on the following Sunday.

The actors they were married from 2000 to 2005, and shortly after the divorce, Pitt, and made public the affair with Angelina Diamond those who broke up at the end of 2016.

Over the past few months, several sources have stated that the Brad Pitt’s and Jennifer’s are the closest, but it has not been confirmed whether the love is in the air.

Read more: the Friendship of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston it grows to be in plain sight