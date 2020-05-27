How are we going to dress up when all this is going on? – Men’s Vogue

+



The Marine Saw the winter 2020/21 (Photo: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

As for the security measures that will affect the way we travel, work, and in the socializamos are of a temporary nature, the “vault of power” (a phrase which has been designed by the analyst, of trends, holandêsa Li Edelkoort) to be generated by a pandemic is likely to last for very much longer. A great perception of your club? We need less, much less than we thought, and we need to think more about what you eat – including what you’re wearing.

So, could it be that the clothes are socially responsible, with a face shield built-in, if that will become the norm. To the casual hypadas the TikTok will always be there? Or will we be desperate for us to arrange the time at which it is safe to socialize in real life???

Here’s our prediction of how it will be for the next year in the fashion industry.

In the new context of the fashion apparel that is socially responsible

For this edition of the Global Conversations of men’s Vogue, Virgil Abloh has used the term the “service industry” is used to describe the modus operandi evolved out of the world of fashion, during-and post-pandemic. The phrase caught our attention. Either way, our clothes (that are now extending our protection to face) has never been more vital, with the titans of the industry, the (Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci) and independent labels (including Collina Strada-New York city, and the Emergency “Designer Room” of a London in the process, to build Personal.

The move to the fashion, needs-based, which uses the power of our industry, it can be extended far beyond the shades of time. While the focus of immediate is to be in protective clothing, and fabrics, and ultra easy to clean, it is likely that the most everyday luxury in our wardrobe should also be adjusted. The one that I can use? We hope that you wear a face mask to a ready-to-wear, similar to the works of the Marine Saw, and Yeezy, is at the head of a new progressive era in clothing that is socially responsible.

find out more

Yeezy (Photo: ImaxTree)

In the new context of a fashion show of the wardrobe, replace the trend

We’re still in the middle of the 2020’s, but the new decade has forced a radical reconsideration of the urgent and how we produce and consume in the fashion industry. The efforts of the ambitious to tackle the waste of the rent of the clothes you purchase for just a brand-sustainable – were-driving change, before the Covid-19, but that may be a warning of the waste that we all were waiting for. So, how can that be, in terms of clothing?

Many brands are ready to embrace collections that are timeless, and a generation on the app Depop, which gives priority to the second-hand clothes in low-cost, at the time the new clothing of a low-cost watch on the current fashion has given a new twist. All of these variations in the content of the vintage you see on social networking sites – ranging from silk scarves from the 80’s and they are used as skirts, cardigãs-to-shape, in the home, and the return of the denim jeans boca de sino, which you already have – means that all the fashion trends that are becoming increasingly more abstract. In fact, the blend of handmade items, and are inherited along with the shop’s most thoughtful features is a future in which the curators of the individual that has the most support of any trend in the “must-wear”.

Kendall Jenner wears cardigan from the knit (Photo by: LESE / BACKGRID)

In the new context, the fashion and the hype of the casual clothing is here to stay

All of us have witnessed the dress codes are relaxing during their lockdowns at the international, but for a lot of people are under the age of 25 years old, who may never have entered in to an office, the year 2020 has stepped up the practices and working on remote, and was reaffirmed by the atmosphere of the casual wear.

Please refer to the rules in the style of the TikTok and you’ll find a suit of pleasure, and without the kind. Sweatpants the best races have a fair shot of a playbook from the late 90’s and early 2000’s, in combination with tennis shoes, new – to-the-next-generation-of-fans-obsessed by fashion, casual probably will not compromise on the comfort of it in the first place, when the constraints of social isolation as they start to work loose. But they’re going to find that those parts are the rarest and most hypadas on the internet that have seen the mainstream from day to night, and win like the extras in the IG (including the slides of ‘resin’ on the Yeezy’s and the sweatshirts will reverse in the Palace, the X-Evisu).

find out more

Hailey and Justin Baldwin’s wear looks, casual (Picture: GC Images)

In the new context, the fashion is to dress in a conscious way, is the glamour that had been missing

While glamorous is not a word that comes to mind when I think of a world that is post-pandemic, the creativity, that is. The freedom to enjoy all the powers, transformativos of fashion, it offered escapism for the pandemic (case in point: the chorus of nostalgia for the celebrities on the Monday, which would have been at the Met Gala). So, there’s a place where grace is now?

The measures of social distancing are set to be in the near future, the garments provide a communication tool that is unique to the real world with the sharing of ideas, policies, or the awakening of a joy in a glance. A lot has been spoken about, we now have a lot less opportunities to put ourselves in order (it is very likely that in the future, to adorn means to use the glow from your head to your feet, or jumps, dizzying in the grocery store). But what if, instead of this, we are looking to 2020 as the year in which we have learned to practice awareness in the fashion and deliver it to the delighted daily life, which can be from something as simple as a dress?

The creativity of the fashion is there to be seen, you need to make it clear to those who were wearing it all the time.