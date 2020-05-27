“I’ll do tons of crazy things”

With the coming of the end of the decade, the singer Lady Gaga has revealed the goals that you want to achieve in the next ten years of his career and in his personal life. The artist is promoting his latest venture, the mark-up Haus Laboratoriesand he talked about his plans.

For a tutorial on make-up, with the empowering of the digital Nikkie de Jager, the pop diva has revealed the anxiety when you think about it, but you have listed some of the goals. “Over the next ten years, you think it might cause me a panic attack”, a joke. “More of it, I’m not going to retire any time soon. The variety of different types of music.

+ Read more: Is it really profitable? Understand the decision-making of the Rihanna’s and Lady Gaga’s investing in the lines of make-up

“I want to make more movies. I want to have children,” she said. “I want to continue with the building of the giant that it is, the Haus Laboratories.” She explained that they can’t score, what are the things that are most in charge of hiring who is going to do in the next decade or so. “I’m living on my own inspirations right now, at this moment, when I’m inspired, I do things on the fly. There will be a ton of crazy stuff that I do.”

+ Who hasn’t dreamed of having that perfect skin? If that is your desire, we can help you! We have separated the 4 products that are the darlings of the japanese women for you to stick with a skin that is amazing

Shiseido Compact Foundation Refill, Shiseido: With natural coverage and a matte, this powder compact, it protects against UV rays and makes the skin more even: https://amzn.to/2r4LgXU

Kanebo Suisai Beauty Clear Powder, product series: This is a produtinho contains 35 capsules that promise to ” clean up the deep pores from the skin https://amzn.to/336PvzH

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence, Bioré If you prefer a sun screen with a cover which is lighter and sequinha, this gel formula is water-it is perfect! In addition to having a high protection, it is in your bag and can be used on a day-to-day activities: https://amzn.to/2Xs2Px2

Nothing Labo Shirojyun a Premium Wash, Nothing Side This lotion clareadora is perfect for the summer months. With vitamins a, C, and e in the formula, the product promises to lessen the blemishes of the already existing (and also to prevent the development of new, and improve the texture of the face. https://amzn.to/2QxSiyZ

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the magazine Exitoina you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.