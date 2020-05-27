In a new interview, Lady Gaga talks about collaborating with BLACKPINK: “proud to be the 5th member”





For the next album Lady Gagathe sixth of his career, and it’s called “Chromatica” and that is nearly among us, which is scheduled for release on Friday (march 29). After the finish of the partnership, in Concert with the Ariana Grande in the song “Rain On Me”who have already gained their video clip, and another collaboration with a singer that is much anticipated by the fans: a group of south Korean BLACKPINK.

Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK

After so many days Lady Gaga he confirmed the partnership with a group of south Korean BLACKPINK as part of the album “Chromatica” the track is titled “Sour Candy” and it has already raised the curiosity of the fans for this contribution.

And then the girl in the BLACKPINK talking a little bit about this partnership, which promises to be a good club to own Lady Gaga he decided to comment a little bit more about the “Sour Candy” in an interview with the japanese site TV in the Groove.

Answering on the collaboration of the BLACKPINKwho signs the composition of the “Sour Candy” on the side of the Lady Gagathe singer said: “When I called them and asked them if they wanted to write a song with me, and they were so happy and energized. It was a collaboration, really encouraging.”

“I wanted to keep them because they love each other empowered women just like us, and they wanted me to celebrate with and we had so much fun together with this song.”

“I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean, and I told them that the piece was very creative and fun. I was very impressed when I first heard their voices. I am a woman, and really, really talented, and very proud to be the fifth member of the BLACKPINK (in music)”concluded , and Lady Gaga.

In the interview, you Lady Gaga not stated if “Sour Candy” win the music video.

Partners in the “Chromatica”

The long-awaited new album Lady Gagaas a successor to the “Joanne”comes with a few major collaborations on the their track listing. In addition to the Ariana Grande in “Rain On Me” and BLACKPINK in “Sour Candy”Second verse begins , Gaga will also provide the voice of the Elton John in the song “Must Be Sought From Above”.