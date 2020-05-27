Jason Momoa is on the outside of the derivative; here’s the real reason

The actor has traded in its interpretation of the brother of Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), but the conversations were not in front of it.

Momoa was already committed to other projects, and you don’t have the time to record the scenes for Fast & the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw).

At the end of the day, the role of the brother of Hobbs, fell in with Roman Reigns, who is the cousin of Dwayne Johnson.

The producers have offered a role in the critically acclaimed star Denzel Washington in a Fast & the Furious 7.

It would be a character with a small contribution, that I could go back to the sequences having the highest importance, but Washington rejected the proposal.

