Jennifer Lopez as a super line, and ‘Two Worlds’, in the Series, is one of the newcomers – 05/12/2019 Film

Brazil And Germany, In 2019. Director: Gustavo Galvão. Featuring: Ayla Gresta, Gustavo Halfeld

and Steven Lange. 98 min. 16 years of age.

A player matches a part of a rock band, if you can not get the recognition, and will try their luck in Germany.

Brooklyn, Without A Father Or A Mother

Motherless In Brooklyn. The U.S. by 2019. Director: Edward Norton. With: Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, and Willem Dafoe. 144 min. 16 years of age.

A detective with Tourette’s syndrome —a disorder that causes lack of motor and verbal— are investigating the murder of his mentor. Your search leads you to immerse yourself in the realities of marginalized populations in New York city in the late 1940’s. Inspired by the book’s writer, Jonathan Lethem.

In front of My Eyes

In brazil, the 2018. Director: André Félix. 81 min. 12.

The documentary revives the story of the band, The Mammals, over 45 years after his separation and divorce. Now, with ordinary lives, the ex-members to remind them of the moments that have marked the history of the group, which now few remember.

The Two Worlds

The Two Popes. Argentina/united states/ Italy/United Kingdom 2019. Director: Fernando Meirelles. Featuring: Jonathan Pryce, and Anthony Hopkins. The 125-min. 14.

Produced by Netflix, the film shows the friendship and conflicts between the pope, Benedict the 16th, and his successor, pope Francis. From the same director of “City of God” (2002).

Happy Birthday To You

Fête de Famille. Belgium/France, In 2019. Director: Cédric Kahn. With: Catherine Deneuve, Emmanuelle Bercot, Vincent Macaigne. 101 min. 14.

Gathered together to celebrate the birthday of the matriarch of a family is surprised by the arrival of her younger sister, hadn’t seen in years. Initially welcomed as a lost daughter, it leads to confusion and contradictions in what was supposed to be a day of celebration.

The Scam Artists

Hustlers. The U.S. by 2019. Director: Lorene Scafaria. With Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, and Cardi B. 110 min. 16 years of age.

A group of ex-strippers, decides to apply to a series of customers from Wall Street. Based on a report published in the american magazine, New York Magazine. Shown at the Toronto film Festival 2019 at the latest.

The Judgment

Brazil, in 2019. Director: Andrucha Waddington. With: Philip Daniels, Fernanda Montenegro, Lima Duarte, and Creole. 98 min. 14.

When you first move in to an abandoned farmhouse, a man is consumed by a desire for wealth, was induced, by the spirit of a slave, and dealer in diamonds, who lived there.

Western Stars: All-Stars

Id. The U.S. by 2019. Director: Bruce Springsteen and Thom Zimny. 83 min. Up to 10 years.

The film shows the process of the creation and performances of the latest album from the american musician Bruce Springsteen.

