Jennifer Lopez has revealed “a broken heart” with the postponement of the marriage for the sake of a pandemic – Monetary

Singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance, and an ex-athlete, Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Jennifer Lopez has been left with a broken heart, the need to postpone your marriage with the ex-baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, in the wake of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The measurement of the 50-years old, he exhibited his regret in an interview by video conference, from his home in Miami, the TV show of the north american Role in the Show.

“Now you have to kinda wait to see how this will all unfold… I’m going with the heart is a little broken, because we’ve got good plans for the future,” said the artist when asked about the wedding. “But I also think like that: you know what? God has larger plans, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, with her two children, and his two daughters (Photo: Instagram)

On the proposal of Rodriguez-Lopez has been made in march of last year. At the time, to make known their engagement, the two explained that they were not in a hurry to complete the ceremony. However, the artist and the athlete. later showed that the goal to which they were appointed to go up to the altar and exchange rings in the year 2020.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Instagram)

It ended on the theme of the wedding, leaving in the air the possibility of holding the ceremony in the summer of 2021, “I’ve got lots of plans for this summer. Maybe it’s better that way. I have to believe that it will be”.

Lopez has been married three times: first, between 2004 and 2014, with the music of Marc Anthony, the father of her children; between 2001 and 2003, the actor / choreographer Chris Judd; and between 1997 and 1998, with the manager Ojani Noa. At the moment, she is lonely in his home in Miami in the company of, Well, of the two children, and two daughters, to Take a relationship to the previous one.