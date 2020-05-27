Jennifer Lopez’s “the broken heart” at having to cancel the wedding

The actress and singer Jennifer Lopez said in a recent interview that it is “heart-broken” to have postponed her wedding with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, on the grounds of the new coronavirus. The lovebirds have had to postpone the dream of a link that would take place in the summer of this year in Italy.

In an interview with the Today Show on NBC, the star of 50 years, spoke out on the issue and said that it needed to stop the plans of the wedding.

For her, it was a tough decision to make: “there is No planning at the moment. You just have to wait and see how all of this works, and it’s disappointing.”

J. Lo and Alex Rodriguez are the bride and groom at the end of march of the previous year. In spite of the stand-off, with the muse of the pop it is hopeful that the best days of his life will take place at the right time and in the right place. “You know what? God has a greater plan. So, you just have to wait and see, “ he said. “Perhaps it would be better. I have to believe that it will be,” he said.

