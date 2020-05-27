Johansson talks about shooting the final scene in Avengers: Ultimatum

During the interview, the The San Diego Comic-Con (via RESPONSE), Scarlett Johansson he revealed that he had difficulty in writing the final scene of the Black Widow in the Upcoming Deadline:

“I thought it would be easy, but when I was there [Jeremy] Renner at the edge of the cliff, there was not the least bit easy. It was really very, very, very sad. I felt quite sad, and I felt like I a big loss. So, no, it wasn’t even a little bit easy… I’m very sentimental, so I said something like, ‘guys, that’s it,’ and they were like, ‘you’ll have your very own movie, all is well. But my feeling was, ‘it’s not the same thing as””.