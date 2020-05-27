Justin Bieber took a radical turn, and dyes her hair pink. Here are the pics.

Justin Bieber’s new look! The singer was photographed on Sunday (the 24th), walking, chatting with friends and playing basketball in Beverly Hills, Calif., and surprised the fans by appearing with her hair dyed pink.

Even though you have not yet posted to the official new look of the social networking sites and the paparazzi wasted no time and recorded the music with his own style that is different to the end of the year. Will it be that hard?

Click here for the photos: