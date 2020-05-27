Kardashian has put the mansion in California is for sale for us$ 101 million

Khloe Kardashian has decided to sell its holdings in Calabasas, California. It is a mansion, in which the socialite you are asking for nothing more than$ 19 million, equivalent to R$ 101 million at the current exchange rate.

The property is located in a luxury condominium in the region, known as The Oaks. In addition to this, the home of the Kardashian’s has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a heated pool, a guest house and a private cinema.