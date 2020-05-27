Kardashian has put the mansion in California is for sale for us$ 101 million

Khloe Kardashian has decided to sell its holdings in Calabasas, California. It is a mansion, in which the socialite you are asking for nothing more than$ 19 million, equivalent to R$ 101 million at the current exchange rate.
The property is located in a luxury condominium in the region, known as The Oaks. In addition to this, the home of the Kardashian’s has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a heated pool, a guest house and a private cinema.
The area used by singer Justin Bieber, who has sold the property to Khloe, 2014. At the time, according to information from the portal Gallery, and she has paid nearly$ 7.2 million, which is equivalent today to something on the order of$ 38 million.
