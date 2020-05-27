Khloé Kardashian asks for R$ 101 million for a mansion that he bought Justin Bieber’s House – Vogue

+



The star of the reality show, Khloé Kardashian is looking for buyers for a mansion in Calabasas, Calif., that he bought from Justin Bieber in 2014, and where she still lives today. According to TMZ, Klhoe are still not looking for real-estate, but you are willing to sell the property for$ 19 million (equivalent to R$ 101 million). The influencer has bought the property 6 years ago for$ 7.2 million (approximately R$ 38,50), which means that, if you are able to sell it to you at a price that you want, you will have made a profit of$ 62.5 million!

READ MORE

The house is more than 1000 m2, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guest house, a cinema, a swimming pool with a hot tub and space for reflection. One of the reasons why you should have taken the star, to the increase in the price of real estate has been a wide-ranging reform, which Klhoé made on the spot, signed by the designers, Waldo Fernandez, and Tommy Clements. In addition to this, outside of Justin Bieber’s home was previously owned by Eddie Murphy.

The house is located in a gated community the Oaks, located close to the homes of other celebrities of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. The home of Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister Khloé, it is only a block away from the hotel. Her mother, Kris Jenner, has been living 5 minutes away from the venue. Klhoé is currently passing through the quarantine in the apartment next to her daughter and her ex-boyfriend.

READ MORE

Comes with all of the Casa Vogue? You can now read all the editions, and exclusive stories from the world Over, the app’s content all the time out of your day. Download it right now!!!