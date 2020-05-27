Kim Kardashian has no more than one more time with the fantasy of a family on Halloween

Kim Kardashianthat tranformou Elle Woods for Halloween, if it has exceeded once again in this game as a family. Via Instagram, Kim showed that she and her husband, and the children dressed up as “vermin”!

North West, The Saint-The West, Chicago And The West and Ps-West they were cute as the colorful creatures, while Kim and Kanye West they opted for a vibe more realistic. In the video, North is shown at the Chicago, that is, only the father and one of them is behind the frightening mask.

Before you do the hard work, Kim said to E! News exclusively that the Yeti was “in charge” of the design some of their costumes. “I’ve seen him at a few gatherings with some of the people and the animatronics,” joked the star at the time, things that glow in the dark, and things that move. From that it looks good, and I’m excited to see what he is planning to be”.