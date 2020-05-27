Kim Kardashian took part in the clip, the former of Tupac Shakur

Kim Kardashian has revealed in an interview with friend, Jonathan Cheban, in his podcast, which he worked on a music video for the late singer Tupac Shakur in the 1990s.

The revelation surprised him a friend, because Kim was a minor and needed the consent of the parents do not have 18 years of age to appear in the video:

“When I was 14 years old, I was in a video from the night of the drive (…) No one knew about it. So, first of all, we are lying and we have said probably that we had for 18 years. Definitely, I have said that the 18-year-old,” said the entrepreneur, and it also participated in the video, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart, Kimberly Stewart.

This is a video pointed out by Kim Kardashian belongs to the the single ‘All About You’, which is part of the album “All eyez on me’ was released by Tupac in 1996. Kardashian is the girl who appears at minute 3:05, 3:27; 4:22.

Tupac Amaru Shakur was an actor, rapper, poet, activist, and american, who died at the age of 25 years old, in the prime of his career, and in September of 1996. He has been the victim of a shooting on the Las Vegas strip on the night of September 7, 1996. He suffered three bullet wounds and died six days later, respiratory failure and cardiac arrest at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The singer also is one of the features of the environment are most successful in the history to have sold between 75 and 100 million records around the world.

Here’s the video: